In Florida Burglary, Batman Saves The Day!

I can't stop laughing. A Florida man dressed as Batman saves the day! Via the Washington Post:

The crime alert came in early Wednesday morning, and a man in a Batman onesie jumped out of bed and set out in the dark to look for the prowler.

A few minutes later, he sneaked up on a suspect and grabbed his shirt and right wrist.

“If you try to do anything, you’re going to go to the floor,” the crime fighter recalled saying. “And it’s going to be painful.”

It wasn’t until the police arrived that Batman’s identity was revealed: Kyle Myvett, 47, a general contractor from Cape Coral, Florida.

Myvett was asleep in his black and yellow Batman pajamas when his wife awoke him; their security system alerted her that someone was in their driveway. While the suspect had fled by the time Myvett ran outside, Myvett roamed the neighborhood in his black Ram 2500 truck until he spotted the suspect, detained him and handed him over to the Cape Coral Police.

“Thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor in his Batman pajamas, another burglary suspect was put behind bars,” the police department said in a news release Wednesday.

Myvett, who said he’s a superhero “nerd,” bought the extra-large onesie in 2016 to match pajamas he got his daughter, Kyrah, a few years earlier. It even came with a mask, Myvett said, which he’s “pretty sure” his wife, Diana, threw away.