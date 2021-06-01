Activism
Hailey Saves The Day

A viral video on TikTok shows a teen rushing to save her dogs from a bear.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago
Not many things shock me anymore, but this teen's bravery to save her dogs who were besides themselves when a brown bear and her cubs decided to walk along their fence.

Source: Newsweek

A teen's mission to save her dogs from a bear in her garden has gone viral on TikTok, after CCTV footage captured her casually shoving the ursine creature away with her own hands.

Hailey, 17, rushed to protect her pets at her home in California on Memorial Day after realizing they were barking at a bear. The clip shows the bear with its cubs on a wall, attempting to claw at one of the dogs.

Hailey ran over and pushed the bear back from the fence, before grabbing her dogs and running inside. A follow-up video posted without the "Oh No" audio on TikTok showed just how loud the bear and dogs were.

Branda, Hailey's cousin, shared the footage to her TikTok account on June 31, and gained over 15 million views in seven hours. "My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How's your Memorial Day?" she captioned the clip.

And here's her cousin's TikTok video, with Capone's/KREEPA's 'Oh No' added that's been viewed over 32mil times since yesterday.

@bakedlikepie

My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?! (WTF?!) ##ohno ##badass ##brave ##fight ##bear

♬ Oh No - Kreepa

