Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your weekly political TV guide, and some swanky doggy digs.
By Aliza Worthington
I mean...

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

ABC “This Week”: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) … CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Panel: Cecilia Vega, Pierre Thomas, Mary Bruce and Rachel Scott.

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky … Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Steve Hayes, Catherine Lucey and Juan Williams. Power Player: Edwin Fountain.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) … Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Chris Krebs … Scott Gottlieb.

CNN “State of the Union”: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) … Jane Harman.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Michael Shear, Jackie Kucinich, Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Leana Wen.

NBC “Meet the Press”: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas). Panel: Peter Baker, Brendan Buck, Donna Edwards and Kristen Welker.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) … Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) … Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) … Jane Harman … Jon Meacham … Jeh Johnson.

What's on your agenda? I'm trying to get the huz to clean out the closet under the steps for the doggie's new house...

Tell us in the comments!

