Gotcha! Fox Host Takes The Bait Over 'Gavin Newsom's Bible'

Fox News hosts are having meltdowns while trying to comprehend what Governor Gavin Newsom is doing with his effective trolling campaign. Newsom is holding up a mirror for the world to see how ridiculous Trump is by mocking his tangential and bloviating posts that are dripping with his massive ego, while, at the same time, the California Governor is highlighting Trump's declining mental health.

Recently, Dana Perino fell for Newsom's trap, and now, Will Cain took the bait.

"He seems to have found ground, legs, with the left, by mocking President Trump," Cain said. "Like a ChatGPT personality, he's just borrowing now from President Trump. Copying his style with X-posts."

"Now he's even going for his own MAGA-style merch," he continued. "The shop includes items like a 'Newsom was right about everything' hat. Or he has a Newsome 2026 mug."

"He even has a bible priced at $100 that he tweets out already sold out," he added. "His personality, just a shadow. Shadows on the wall. A Xerox copy of others. But that works on the left."

Oh, dear, he hasn't learned that the 'right about everything' line was lifted from Hillary Clinton supporters by MAGA, then applied to their hero?

Or the Bible thing? Cain fell for it. I'm pretttttty sure that Newsom didn't actually hawk Bibles. Newsom was highlighting how it was an unseemly and grifty thing to do.

Newsom responded: