Gotcha! Fox Host Takes The Bait Over 'Gavin Newsom's Bible'

He was so close. He almost got it!
By Conover KennardAugust 26, 2025

Fox News hosts are having meltdowns while trying to comprehend what Governor Gavin Newsom is doing with his effective trolling campaign. Newsom is holding up a mirror for the world to see how ridiculous Trump is by mocking his tangential and bloviating posts that are dripping with his massive ego, while, at the same time, the California Governor is highlighting Trump's declining mental health.

Recently, Dana Perino fell for Newsom's trap, and now, Will Cain took the bait.

"He seems to have found ground, legs, with the left, by mocking President Trump," Cain said. "Like a ChatGPT personality, he's just borrowing now from President Trump. Copying his style with X-posts."

"Now he's even going for his own MAGA-style merch," he continued. "The shop includes items like a 'Newsom was right about everything' hat. Or he has a Newsome 2026 mug."

"He even has a bible priced at $100 that he tweets out already sold out," he added. "His personality, just a shadow. Shadows on the wall. A Xerox copy of others. But that works on the left."

Oh, dear, he hasn't learned that the 'right about everything' line was lifted from Hillary Clinton supporters by MAGA, then applied to their hero?

Or the Bible thing? Cain fell for it. I'm pretttttty sure that Newsom didn't actually hawk Bibles. Newsom was highlighting how it was an unseemly and grifty thing to do.

Newsom responded:

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon