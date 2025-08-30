Fox Invents 'Christian Victimhood' And Ignores Dead Children

The MAGA outrage machine is on full-tilt.

If you correctly understand that the phrase "thoughts and prayers" doesn't stop bullets from killing children, then you must hate Catholics.

So sez the Republican-led Congress and Fox News.

The MAGA cult is desperate to cover up their love of guns over babies and the Epstein Files, so they are creating another outrage conspiracy to wet their flock.

So sez Ari Fleischer, who believes he is the king of religion.

FLEISCHER: And if you're faithful, if you're religious, you tend to be Republican. And if not, if you have no religion, you may say you're spiritual, you have no religion, you're a Democrat. And it translates for the Democrats to look down on, to demean Christians, particularly prayerful Christians. Again, I don't think they understand why people pray. I don't think they understand what faith, belief in God is fundamentally all about. And this is a huge disconnect and it's going to hurt the Democrats. Don't forget you have Barack Obama demeaned people in small towns and in rural areas who cling to their religion. You had Kamala Harris get heckled at a rally by somebody who said, Christ is king. And her instant reaction is you're at the wrong rally, as opposed to saying, welcome, welcome to this rally. Democrats can't help it because it's their culture now.

It's beyond pathetic.

Fox News anchor Aishah Hasnie: "Democrats, including the mayor of Minneapolis, responding to the deadly Catholic school shooting by trashing prayer now. Outrage at those remarks is growing, and it has reached all the way to the White House." — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-08-29T15:27:04.020Z