Fox Host’s Solution To Mass Shootings: Charge Them With Murder

Whenever there's a mass shooting (which happens too frequently in our country since Republicans became an arm of the national gun lobby) watching Fox News is always a dreadful experience.

The pro-MAGA network was covering the Minnesota shooting and the aftermath as it unfolded when Trey Gowdy tried to discuss solutions.

The idea of keeping high-powered, rapid-firing weapons out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them is virtually forbidden on all right-wing media, replaced by thoughts and prayers and how dare you talk about gun control.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy actually sounded like a human being for once when he said these mass shootings are mostly committed by young white males and brought up the idea of gun control.

Fox contributor Lisa Boothe was right there to jump in to change the subject.

GOWDY: How can we stop it? And the only way to stop it is to identify the shooter ahead of time or keep the weapons out of their hands.

How do you keep weapon out of their hands? Stricter gun control laws.

GOWDY: And so we're gonna have to have a conversation about keeping freedom versus protecting children. I mean, how many school shootings does it take before we're gonna have a conversation about keeping firearms out?

There we go, some common sense. Shocker!

See, the NRA cares nothing about children been slaughtered as long as their local gun dealer can sell a shot load of machine gun styled weapons.

GOWDY: It's always a young, white male, almost always. I mean, did anyone this morning think, I wonder if that was a female? But other than that, it is usually young, white males. BOOTHE: But do we not already have laws on the books for these types of situations? GOWDY: Like what? BOOTHE: Well, murder is what happened. And maybe that’s why is that you had a 10-year-old and an eight-year-old praying in the pews. Were they targeted for their faith?

WTF? Wait, did she just say murder is on the books as a felony and that's supposed to stop mass shootings and massacres?

Boothe had no credible answer on any solution being a staunch defender of all guns including AR15s, so she transitioned into talking about the church the kids were in.

BOOTHE: And maybe the why is that you had a 10-year-old and an eight-year-old praying in the pews. Were they targeted for their faith? We know on the website this mass is posted. And then you also look at the website.

I admit I missed her take when I first watched this segment because I was surprised that Gowdy brought up gun control. Good for him. Maybe he's repenting from his refusal to take it up when he was in Congress.

Lisa Boothe and the prducers of Outnumbered should be ashamed, but they won’t be because Fox News is not a moral entity. It’s a propaganda arm of the Republican Party and by extension, the gun lobby.