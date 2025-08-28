'I Have A Dream' MLK Speech

August 28th, 1963, history was made.
By John AmatoAugust 28, 2025

On this day, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the greatest speeches of all time in Washington, DC.

Never forget.

I Have a Dream, speech by Martin Luther King, Jr., that was delivered on August 28, 1963, during the March on Washington. A call for equality and freedom, it became one of the defining moments of the civil rights movement and one of the most iconic speeches in American history.

Some 250,000 people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., for the March on Washington. The one-day event both protested racial discrimination and encouraged the passage of civil rights legislation; at the time, the Civil Rights Act was being discussed in Congress. The march featured various speeches as well as musical performances before King, a celebrated orator, appeared as the final official speaker; A. Philip Randolph and Benjamin Mays ended the proceedings with a pledge and a benediction, respectively."

Since the MAGA GOP came to power, scums sucking pea heads like Charlie Kirk have tried to smear MLK's name and accomplishments.

Fuck off, pissant.

Open thread...

Discussion

