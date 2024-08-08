Trump: My J6 Crowd Bigger Than MLK’s ‘I Have A Dream’ Crowd

If you missed Donald Trump’s “press conference” Thursday, you missed Felonious Fat Elvis rehashing his favorite hits, I mean lies. Other than caving to Vice President Kamala Harris and agreeing to debate on ABC after all (which he had announced the day before on Fox & Friends) and announcing he wants to also debate on Fox News and NBC, the only real news was how desperate and flailing the aging felon seems.

He went on for more than an hour with lies and grievances you’ve probably heard before. Plus a cognitive lapse that mixed up the debates that was the supposed purpose of the whole thing. In between obsessively talking about Joe Biden, “nasty” Kamala Harris, his own polling and lying about Jan. 6, Trump couldn’t stop talking about his – uh, crowd size. Maybe it’s top of mind these days because he’s losing bigly to the “nasty” and “incompetent” Black woman in that department.

And how better to woo the likely-fleeing Black voters than to pretend you’re more popular than Martin Luther King Jr. and that the media is suppressing that information?

TRUMP: I've spoken to the biggest crowds. Nobody's spoken to crowds bigger than me. If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours - same real estate, same everything, same number of people, if not, we had more. And they said he had a million people but I had 25,000 people. But when you look at the exact same picture, and everything's the same because it was the fountains, the whole thing all the way back to, from Lincoln to Washington. And you look at it, and you're looking at the picture of his crowd, my crowd. We actually had more people. They said I had 25,000, and he had a million people, and I'm okay with it because I liked Dr Martin Luther King.

If you think you’ve heard that delusion before, you’re probably right. CNN reported in 2022 about Trump’s BS claim to have drawn a bigger crowd than MLK.

It is so time to put this guy out to pasture and by that I mean in prison.