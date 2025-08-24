Insane King Don Continues His Pathetic War On Wind And Sun

And guess who pays for it?
By Susie MadrakAugust 24, 2025

The Regime ordered Friday that all construction stop on Revolution Wind, a $4 billion wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island that is already mostly built. Via the New York Times:

The 65-turbine project had obtained all necessary permits from the Biden administration, and nearly 70 percent of the turbines have been installed. The developers behind the project had said it was on track to produce enough electricity for more than 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut by next spring.

Matthew Giacona, the acting director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, issued a letter on Friday to Orsted, the Danish company building the wind farm, ordering it to “halt all ongoing activities” because of unspecified issues.

“In particular, BOEM is seeking to address concerns related to the protection of national security interests in the United States,” Mr. Giacona wrote, adding that Orsted “may not resume activities” until the agency has completed a review of the project.

Since there is simply no universe in which it makes sense to a national policy to undercut renewable energy when we're already beset with climate change disasters, we can only conclude Trump and his minions are 1) Insane 2) evil or 3) both. Probably both.

https://bsky.app/profile/1789jam.bsky.social/post/3lwzyc7kbmc2a

The solar revolution is global and is rapidly reaching major scale in numerous countries. In 5 years, countries at 50% solar for a month will not be unusual.

Solar, wind & batteries boom globally, as Trump Administration doubles down on fossil fuels.
www.pv-magazine.com/2025/07/28/r... #energysky

John Hanger (@jrfhanger.bsky.social) 2025-07-28T11:45:31.375Z

The administration is surrendering global energy innovation & climate protection leadership, because the incumbent producers are paying them to.

Gonna amp up everyone's climate disasters & recovery costs but the fossil fuel owners get $$$.
bsky.app/profile/doug...

Aaron Sojourner (@aaronsojourner.org) 2025-08-21T12:08:51.806Z

