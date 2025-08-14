Manufactured Outrage Over Nova Scotia Wildfire Restrictions

"A Nova Scotia man who intentionally violated the province’s ban on entering the woods says he plans to fight his $28,000 fine."
By Ed ScarceAugust 14, 2025

"Nova Scotia's wildfire restrictions on going into the woods is causing a stir.. at least that's what American-owned Canadian media companies and rightwing influencers want you to think." From the blurb for the YouTube video above.

Canada's version of a rightwing press has been trying to make a ban on entering the woods because of extreme fire conditions some sort of weird civil rights issue. The guy below did his aggrieved victim act by walking into the woods a few days ago, just to get his $25,000 fine ($28,872.50 with surcharges and taxes). And now Postmedia and others are trying (albeit with limited success) to turn him into some goddamn folk hero. Postmedia is Chatham Asset Management, a New Jersey-based hedge fund that owns about 66% of Postmedia. The founder and owner is Anthony Melchiorre, a good friend and major donor of Donald Trump, naturally.

Source: National Post

A Nova Scotia man who intentionally violated the province’s ban on entering the woods says he plans to fight his $28,000 fine.

Jeffrey Evely, a veteran and former candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, recorded a video over the weekend of him first going to the Department of Natural Resources in Coxheath, N.S., and informing officers he was going into the woods to protest the ban.

“I want to challenge this order in court, and the only way to do that is to get the fine,” Jeffrey Evely says in the video. “So, I’m not trying to make trouble for you guys, I just want a piece of (Premier) Tim Houston and I want to be as accommodating and nice as I can be.”

One of the officers asked him not to enter the woods, but he followed through with his plan.

When he left the forest, he was handed a fine of $28,872.50, according to an image of the document.

The new policy came into effect on Aug. 5, and will remain until Oct. 15. It bans people from hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles like ATVs in the woods due to the elevated wildfire risk. People are not even allowed to enter the woods. The fine for violating the ban is $25,000.

Evely, of course, will never pay this fine himself. His backers, whoever they are, will use the fine to get it into court and generally waste people's time on a meritless case. What it's meant to do, as we've seen in the U.S., is gin up the conservative base and their sense of aggrievement. In that sense, the return on investment is huge for them. Which is why they keep pulling stupid shit like this. It works and it pays well.

CTV's Scott Reid went into a righteous rant about it yesterday, beginning his rant with "This fucking guy..." Canadian MAGA absolutely hated it, of course.

Meanwhile, a wildfire inside the city of Halifax right now has some people recalling the fires of two years ago that burned down around 150 houses.

There isn't much time for performative bullshit artists like Jeffrey Evely and the people paying him right now.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon