Marge Greene Considers Leaving GOP For Not Being MAGA Enough

Marge Greene told the Daily Mail in a 45-minute call this week that it may be time for her to walk away from the GOP.



'I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to Republican Party as much anymore,' she revealed. 'I don't know which one it is.'

Her fidelity to the president is still strong, she insists, but she sees flashing red lights warning that the GOP is out of step with the MAGA base.

[...] 'I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans,' she said.

MTG senses that the GOP is reverting to its 'neocon' past, and its leaders, the 'good ole boys,' are a formidable opponent for the true MAGA agenda.

'I'm not afraid of Mike Johnson at all,' she said candidly.