Marge Greene Considers Leaving GOP For Not Being MAGA Enough

'I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans,' she said.
Marge Greene Considers Leaving GOP For Not Being MAGA Enough
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By Susie MadrakAugust 4, 2025

Marge Greene told the Daily Mail in a 45-minute call this week that it may be time for her to walk away from the GOP. Via the Daily Mail:

'I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to Republican Party as much anymore,' she revealed. 'I don't know which one it is.'

Her fidelity to the president is still strong, she insists, but she sees flashing red lights warning that the GOP is out of step with the MAGA base.

[...] 'I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans,' she said.

MTG senses that the GOP is reverting to its 'neocon' past, and its leaders, the 'good ole boys,' are a formidable opponent for the true MAGA agenda.

'I'm not afraid of Mike Johnson at all,' she said candidly.

But wait! Is she upset about the party cutting food stamps and Medicaid, things that effect her constituency? Hell, no! She wants more DOGE! And just watch her develop amnesia about Gaza if she saves her seat.

She's a woman without a country. So sad. OR: She's a woman who sees a tsunami approaching in the midterms and is trying to save her ass!

MTG LEAVING MAGATS….
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) CLAIMS SEXISM is rampant within GOP. In a phone interview hinted that she is planning an exit. www.themirror.com/news/us-news...

(@mistermandu.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T17:09:43.221Z

Astute observation.

Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T19:50:15.887Z

It's not. She's just mad the party she belongs to doesn't want her stupid ass in a place of power.
This is self serving bullshit

Spades (@spadesfur.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T20:37:34.264Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon