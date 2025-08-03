Mary Lou Retton Scores Perfect 10's To Win Gold

On August 3rd, 1984 Mary Lou Retton, at the 84' Olympic Games needed a 10.00 to win the gold medal, and she did it twice.

She scored a perfect 10 on both her vaults.



History.com

On August 3, 1984, Mary Lou Retton scores a consecutive “10,” pulling a perfect vault after a dazzling floor routine at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Retton not only wins the all-around gold medal in women’s gymnastics, but becomes the first American woman to win an individual Olympic medal of any kind in the sport.

