Mary Lou Retton Scores Perfect 10's To Win Gold

An incredible performance.
By John AmatoAugust 3, 2025

On August 3rd, 1984 Mary Lou Retton, at the 84' Olympic Games needed a 10.00 to win the gold medal, and she did it twice.

She scored a perfect 10 on both her vaults.

History.com

On August 3, 1984, Mary Lou Retton scores a consecutive “10,” pulling a perfect vault after a dazzling floor routine at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Retton not only wins the all-around gold medal in women’s gymnastics, but becomes the first American woman to win an individual Olympic medal of any kind in the sport.

Open thread.

