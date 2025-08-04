The Probe Into Jack Smith Is The Dumbest Distraction Yet

Donald J. Trump has a long list of those he wants to retaliate against for having the audacity to not bow down to him. Those include Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Letitia James, Manhattan Justice Arthur Engoron, Alvin Bragg, James Comey, Hunter Biden, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Adam Schiff, Michael Cohen, members of the Jan. 6 select committee, and course, Jack Smith who brought both of the federal criminal cases against Trump. And reporters.

The investigation into Jack Smith comes after Republican fuckmuppet Sen. Tom Cotton requested that Smith be investigated for “unprecedented interference in the 2024 election.” The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal agency, confirmed to NBC News on Saturday that it's investigating Smith. They reason that he allegedly violated the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits certain political activities by government officials. Trump and his allies have not presented specific evidence of wrongdoing, the outlet reports.

This is the dumbest shit that ever dumbshitted because in Trump's first term, it was found that at least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the Hatch Act by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties. Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act dozens of times.

And turning the White House lawn into a Tesla car dealership for dipshit billionaire Elon Musk when Tesla sales were in the shitter is a tad bit suspicious.

Via Politico:

Smith, who brought both of the federal criminal cases against Trump, is a frequent punching bag for the former president. Last year, Trump reposted a social media message from conservative talk show host Mark Levin saying Smith “must go to prison.” In August, Trump reposted a message calling “Jackal Smith … a career criminal” and saying he “should be prosecuted for election interference and prosecutorial misconduct.” Last month, appearing on a radio show, Trump called Smith “mentally deranged” and said he “should be thrown out of the country.”

Via NBC News:

The OSC is different from the type of special counsel’s office formerly headed by Smith, who was appointed by the Department of Justice. The independent agency lacks the authority to bring criminal charges and prosecute individuals who violate the Hatch Act, but it may seek disciplinary action for a federal government employee, such as removal from the civil workforce, or refer its findings of Hatch Act violations to the DOJ for investigation. On Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., requested that the OSC investigate Smith for “unprecedented interference in the 2024 election.” A source familiar with the matter says the OSC affirmed to Cotton that it is proceeding with its inquiry following his request.

In April, the Trump administration relaxed enforcement of specific rules under the Hatch Act, a law that restricts the partisan political activity of federal employees. It's not as if Trump or his administration has ever respected the Hatch Act. To them, it's a nuisance -- unless it can be used against one of His Highness's perceived enemies.

This isn't even a good distraction from the massive cover-up of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by the Trump administration. Good try, though. I guess.