Rep Jeff Van Drew: I See Many Dead Voters

Rep Jeff Van Drew (MAGA-NJ) went on Fox to promote The Big Lie in support of The Orange Sphincter's proposal to illegally ban mail-in ballots. Unsurprisingly, Van Drew did not help the cause:

There were multiple ballots mailed to the same person. Sometimes people would have multiple ballots sent to different addresses. Other times, people who were passed away. These are real people, I spoke to large numbers of them, and it's indicative of what happened around the country.

Wow! I always thought the Sixth Sense was just a good movie. But here we have Van Drew saying he sees dead voters.

Or maybe, just maybe, hear me out now, Van Drew is yet another one of Trump's Little Bitches and is just lying his ass off to appease Dear Leader.

Speaking of dead people, is it me or is this zombie version of The Big Lie just more ridiculous the second time around?