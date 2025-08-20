Rep Jeff Van Drew: I See Many Dead Voters

Rep Jeff Van Drew claims to have spoken to a lot of dead people who received absentee ballots.
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 20, 2025

Rep Jeff Van Drew (MAGA-NJ) went on Fox to promote The Big Lie in support of The Orange Sphincter's proposal to illegally ban mail-in ballots. Unsurprisingly, Van Drew did not help the cause:

There were multiple ballots mailed to the same person. Sometimes people would have multiple ballots sent to different addresses. Other times, people who were passed away. These are real people, I spoke to large numbers of them, and it's indicative of what happened around the country.

Wow! I always thought the Sixth Sense was just a good movie. But here we have Van Drew saying he sees dead voters.

Or maybe, just maybe, hear me out now, Van Drew is yet another one of Trump's Little Bitches and is just lying his ass off to appease Dear Leader.

Speaking of dead people, is it me or is this zombie version of The Big Lie just more ridiculous the second time around?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon