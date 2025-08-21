Republican Celebrates No Tax On Tips With Tip Too Small To Tax

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks celebrates the GOP's No Tax on Tips scam as she leaves a measly $3 tip.
Republican Celebrates No Tax On Tips With Tip Too Small To Tax
Credit: Miller-Meeks' Xitter account
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 21, 2025

Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is using her "We're avoiding voting on the Epstein files by going on an extend vacation" time off back home. She stopped at a little diner in her travels and put her lunch to good use by making a complete ass out of herself. She decided to celebrate the No Tax On Tips scam by leaving a tip so small, it wouldn't have been taxed anyway.

screenshot_2025-08-19_173037

Those pictures are pretty small, so let's embiggen that bill, shall we:

gyvrtmkxgaajnuz

So, the Miller-Meeks, who is also a medical doctor, brings in an easy $174,000 a year. She goes to a diner and gets a Philly Steak Sammich and some corn nuggies (I'm afraid to see what those are), and the bill, plus tax, comes to $18.19. Miller-Meeks leaves a whopping $3 tip, which is less than the lowest recommendation on the tip guide. Less than an 18% tip.

A tip that small wouldn't generate any revenue for the government even if it was taxed, giving proof that it is just one big scam to fool the MAGA base.

Ironically, the eatery is called the Sun Down Bar and Grill. I wonder if they named it that in honor of President Sundowner.

Discussion

