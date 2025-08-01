Comedy Central Lampoons Right Wing Freak Out Over 'Jeans' Ad

The MAGA cult had a meltdown over some tweets that criticized Sydney Sweeney's new jean (gene) ads and The Daily Show's Desi Lydic rightly mocked their cringe-worthy responses and faux outrage.

Lydic is awesome as a TDS host, and this is one of her best skits against these "assholes."

It doesn't take much to inflame the white supremacist MAGA cult into turning any criticisms into racism against white people and now beautiful blondes.

Lydic was creeped out by Stuart Varney constantly yelling about the ad being"sensual" and then bizarrely brought an 80's ad by Brooke Shields.

"Can Stuart Varney please not say sensual anymore?"

"Can anyone possibly make this story even more gross? Donald Trump Jr. posted this AI-generated image poking fun at Sidney's commercial. Donald is so hot right now. Yeah, who wants to f**k my dad?"

She called out Megyn Kelly for previously hating Sydney's big boobs and then suddenly loving them so she could attack the left.

The whole video is hysterical.