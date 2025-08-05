Tim Scott Pretends Racism Doesn't Exist, Again

Sen. Tim Scott hawked his new book to white supremacist Charlie Kirk by claiming America is not a racist country and just suffered from 'Original Sin,' like everybody else.

Since Sen. Scott hooked his wagon to the MAGA cult, he has to appease the racist, evangelical base (formerly the tea party) by equating the 246 years of slavery in the United States into a nice Adam and Eve parable.

Has Scott ever heard of the KKK, the Southern Strategy, segregation, Rosa Parks? I could go on ad infinitum.

SCOTT: One of the things I wanted to do, one of the most controversial things I've ever said, I think, as a public official, is that America is not a racist country. I was attacked vehemently in response to President Biden's comments and Kamala Harris's comments, and the whole world went crazy. When I wrote this book, I had that in the back of my mind. See, America, we certainly have an original sin.



We all do. We were born into sin and conceived in wickedness, in a way. The truth of the matter, though, is that we've always fought for our identity through the Declaration of Independence, that God gave us these inalienable rights that come from God, not from man.

See, we are all racists because of Adam and Eve, but the U.S. is not a racist country.

Scott went on to discuss white abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison who appears in his book and completely omitted the idea of racism in America.

What a sad man.