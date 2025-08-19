TX Dem Locked Into House Chambers For Refusing 24/7 Police Escort

“I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts," Collier said.
By Susie MadrakAugust 19, 2025

State Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth yesterday said she will remain locked in the Austin statehouse chamber until the House reconvenes on Wednesday morning. Via NBC News:

She is making the move after she refused conditions set by Republican leaders that would have required her to sign off on a law enforcement escort before being allowed to go home after Monday's session.

It's another dramatic turn in the two-week saga involving Texas state House Democrats who fled to other states earlier this month, with most of them taking refuge in Illinois. The plan denied a quorum for Republicans to move forward during a special legislative session with a redraw of Texas' congressional map, an act aimed at padding the GOP's U.S. House majority.

“I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts," Collier said in a statement that called her a "political prisoner" for refusing Republican "surveillance protocol."

Per NBC’s Ryan Chandler: Rep Nicole Collier is locked inside of the Texas House chamber because she refuses to sign a “permission slip” to leave the floor with a DPS escort.

Howdy Politics (@howdypolitics.bsky.social) 2025-08-18T19:18:34.802Z

Legislative imprisonment. Warrants were sworn out to have DPS agents capture these legislators and return them to Austin and compel them to create a quorum. They can leave the chamber...but only with a police escort. This will last until every item on the agenda is voted on.

Cantard Running for US Texas District 21 Pending Redistricting (@cantard.bsky.social) 2025-08-18T19:47:14.259Z

Solidarity with pro-worker champion Rep. Nicole Collier – we've got your back! 🔥 #txlege

Texas AFL-CIO (@texasaflcio.org) 2025-08-19T01:44:13.965Z

