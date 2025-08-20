Black Democrat Hostage In TX Capitol Refuses To Back Down

It's not enough for the Texas Republicans to rig the 2026 midterms with their gerrymandering-for-Trump legislation now that the quorum-breaking Democrats have returned. No, Republican House Speaker Dustin Burrows had to wag his power-hungry weenie by demanding that Department of Public Safety police intimidate monitor their every move or else remain confined to the House floor.

Most of the Democrats signed the “permission slips” allowing for such humiliation in return for being able to leave. But leave it to a Black woman to keep fighting! Rep. Nicole Collier said, “I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts.”

It would have been great if more Democrats joined her in refusing to sign. But Texas legislators need their jobs. They only earn $600 a month and the Democrats had already missed work and been absent from their families.

However, Collier’s colleagues, Gene Wu and Vince Perez stayed with her through the night, in solidarity, CNN reported. Rep. Perez left in the morning but Wu remained in the chamber, according to CNN:

Thank you for all who are watching the @TexasHDC livestream. @NicoleCollier95 & I have snacks!



For those asking, the livestream does not have audio. #txlege https://t.co/ZDyheJPVHO pic.twitter.com/QfSdWB2dWh — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) August 19, 2025

Monday night, Collier made it clear she has no plans to submit to Republican bullying when she spoke with a producer for The Rachel Maddow Show:

COLLIER: I refuse. I've just had enough. I've had enough of this bullying tactics that they use against those who are part of the minority party in terms of being a Democrat. They just continue to bully us and run over us and this is just more of their exercise of power and authority over our ability to challenge them. I mean, I've just had enough. I said, "Why?" Why would I agree to this? Why do i have to continue to be subject to their control? And so I've had enough, just like the American people have had enough of the Trump takeover and the harmful policies that they've passed in Congress. I'm not going to be part of that process that gives him more reinforcement to harm my community and my people. This is just one little petty way of showing that they have the upper hand, but they didn't realize that I'm just as stubborn as they are and I'm refusing to back down. I will not allow you to put my people down without a fight.

Hey, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, maybe you could take a lesson? Or better yet, show some solidarity, too?