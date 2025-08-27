Weekend At Mussolini’s: Trump's Menu For A Chicago Siege

Trump TRYING to incite riot:

"So do the math. Trump had two issues he brandished based on racism to help him win in '24, immigration and crime—both bs, as his pipsqueak, porn-monitoring minion, Mike Johnson, blocked a bipartisan immigration bill—and now immigration's gone...what does he have left? He has to go all in on crime.

So, fhe sends in the National Guard to Chicago. A stunt guaranteed to escalate violence—b/c when you treat specific citizens like enemy combatants, conflict has a way of erupting. Then he shares violent video and imagery and says “see, told you they’re criminals. They’re animals. I won’t allow this!”

If he does it in Chicago, he can do it in red/purple states w/ blue cities, like..Ohio? We have Sherrod Brown running for an open Senate seat--he only lost by 3% in '24, over-performing the top of the ticket by 8%. So he’s poised to win with Trump in the dumper/not on the ballot. But what if Trump sends in the Nat Guard to incite riot, so he can share his message, "Trump's fighting for you, Klan-adjacent, white-exurban guy vs them."

Then uses the Guardsman to scare Latino, Black + other “undesirables” away from voting. With help from gerrymandering—and every other way he can cheat—he can hold Congress even with a 35% approval rating."

