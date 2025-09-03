Is 3I/ATLAS An Interstellar Comet Or Something Else?

Some are claiming it is an alien spacecraft.
By John AmatoSeptember 8, 2025

Look up into the sky in late October as the 3I/ATLAS gets as close to the Sun as its trajectory permits.

Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, says he believes there is a 40% chance it is something other than a comet. He is one of the main proponents to suggest the Fermi paradox may be solved.

Hmmmm...

NASA gives a good explanation.

Neil deGrasse Tyson says we need more data and stop dropping Fermi on us.

The 3I/ATLAS is traveling at around 135,000 which is incredibly fast.
Space.com:

These new observations suggest that the chemical composition of 3I/ATLAS is similar to that of comets that originate in the solar system. Because comets are formed at the same time as the planets and asteroids of a planetary system, this suggests that the processes that formed the planets of the solar system around 4.6 billion years ago are common to other planetary systems around stars other than the sun.

It still is a huge moment is astrophysics.

It's traveling at around. 130,000 mph (210,000 km/h or 58 km/s

Open thread and don't phone home.

Discussion

