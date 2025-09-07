'Answer The Question!' Chris Christie Yells At Reince Priebus On RFK Jr. Qualifications

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and former Republican National Committee Chair yelled at each other over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s qualifications to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.
By David EdwardsSeptember 7, 2025

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and former Republican National Committee Chair yelled at each other over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s qualifications to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"You looked at that appearance before Congress, and it just confirms what all of us around this table have known for decades," Christie said during a Sunday morning roundtable on ABC. "Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a foolish man full of foolish and vapid ideas."

"RFK Jr. doesn't belong in that job," he continued. "But after [Donald Trump] won, he wanted to show everybody, I can do whatever I want to do because this Senate will be compliant no matter what I do. And I'll put the greatest vaccine and public health denier of the last 20 years in charge of public health in America. It's a human middle finger to everybody who opposed him."

Priebus disputed Christie by calling Kennedy "a decent, humble, caring guy."

"Humble?" Christie gasped.

"Yeah!" Priebus said.

"For 20 years, for 20 years, he has been a vaccine denier," Christie noted. "And now what you're seeing around the country is people like Ron DeSantis in Florida saying, let's get rid of all vaccine mandates. This would not be happening if Donald Trump had not put the greatest public health denier of the last 20 years in charge of it."

"And so we should dismiss any person on the face of the earth that has a question about vaccine mandates?" Priebus complained.

"Let me just ask you this, because I'm very confused by you this morning," Christie asked the former RNC chair. "You think Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the best man to be leading public health?"

"No, no, no, answer the question!" the former governor shouted after Priebus tried to deflect. "You just called him a humble, qualified man! So you think he's the best person to lead public health in this country? He is a joke."

"The President of the United States has the mandate that you don't!" Priebus snapped.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon