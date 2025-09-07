'Answer The Question!' Chris Christie Yells At Reince Priebus On RFK Jr. Qualifications

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and former Republican National Committee Chair yelled at each other over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s qualifications to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"You looked at that appearance before Congress, and it just confirms what all of us around this table have known for decades," Christie said during a Sunday morning roundtable on ABC. "Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a foolish man full of foolish and vapid ideas."

"RFK Jr. doesn't belong in that job," he continued. "But after [Donald Trump] won, he wanted to show everybody, I can do whatever I want to do because this Senate will be compliant no matter what I do. And I'll put the greatest vaccine and public health denier of the last 20 years in charge of public health in America. It's a human middle finger to everybody who opposed him."

Priebus disputed Christie by calling Kennedy "a decent, humble, caring guy."

"Humble?" Christie gasped.

"Yeah!" Priebus said.

"For 20 years, for 20 years, he has been a vaccine denier," Christie noted. "And now what you're seeing around the country is people like Ron DeSantis in Florida saying, let's get rid of all vaccine mandates. This would not be happening if Donald Trump had not put the greatest public health denier of the last 20 years in charge of it."

"And so we should dismiss any person on the face of the earth that has a question about vaccine mandates?" Priebus complained.

"Let me just ask you this, because I'm very confused by you this morning," Christie asked the former RNC chair. "You think Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the best man to be leading public health?"

"No, no, no, answer the question!" the former governor shouted after Priebus tried to deflect. "You just called him a humble, qualified man! So you think he's the best person to lead public health in this country? He is a joke."

"The President of the United States has the mandate that you don't!" Priebus snapped.