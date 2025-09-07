Ingraham And Hawley Blame Dems To Defend Trump's Illegal Assassination

Here we go again with these wingers pretending that Democrats wanting Trump to follow the law means Democrats are somehow siding with criminals rather than the rule of law.

MO chickenshit Sen. Josh Hawley made an appearance on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, and was asked about Hegseth and Trump's latest illegal maneuver, where they ordered the assassination of some supposed drug traffickers in international waters, and of course Hawley was all in for the extra-judicial killing that we're all supposed to just take these liars' word for as to who they targeted in the strike.

INGRAHAM: Now Senator, on to another topic, Chris Van Hollen is known for making Kilmar Abrego Garcia his number one issue, and he flew down there to the supermax prison and so forth, but I think he said he has a new set of constituents now, the Venezuelan cartel members.

Watch this.

VAN HOLLEN: What this was was an extrajudicial killing, pure and simple. It was illegal. [...] We only have the Trump administration's word to take for who was on that boat. But even if they were right, we're not in a war with Venezuela.

[...]

Even people on this boat, we don't know exactly who they are, and presidents should not just be ordering a hit.

INGRAHAM: Your response to your colleague. Is the administration on shaky legal ground? They seem very upset that drug traffickers are dead.

HAWLEY: Yeah, exactly. I mean they want the drug traffickers here in America. That's what Biden did for the last 4 years.

Listen, I mean, here's a stark contrast in approaches. Trump is calling the Defense Department, the Department of War.

Meanwhile, the Democrats want to use our soldiers to go read Miranda rights to possible suspects before we do anything to them, who are not even in this country, not American citizens.

I mean it's ridiculous. It's totally ridiculous. The president was totally within his constitutional authority to order that strike.

I am glad he's taken these people out before they get into our country, and I have to tell you, Laura, once again he's demonstrating strength.

INGRAHAM: Well, I guess he should have let them into the country, processed them, and heard their credible fear claims, and then released them into the country and give them a notice to appear for eight years.

That would have made Van Hollen very happy.