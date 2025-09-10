Boos Heard Round The World: Trump & MAGA Hit A New Low

That’s the sound of a presidency losing its grip. Not with a whisper, but a chorus of whistles, hisses and taunts echoing...
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 10, 2025

Folks, you hear that?

That’s the sound of a presidency losing its grip. Not with a whisper, but a chorus of whistles, hisses and taunts echoing through Arthur Ashe Stadium, as Trump occupied the U.S. Open just like he had troops invade D.C. Troops and Trump don’t have much in common, with the nat guard volunteering instead of bone-spurring away to the nearest beauty-pageant-changing room to peak in on 15-yr olds.

But they are all in places nobody wants them. That they do share.

Yes, yesterday Trump showed up at the U.S. Open. And the crowd made clear how they felt about this disturbance in the force. Despite the USTA’s panicked plea to broadcasters to suppress any negative reaction, the boos exploded through the microphones of ESPN and ABC. “Clearly audible,” was how one reporter put it...sort of like a Giuliani fart during a hearing to swipe an election in Michigan"

