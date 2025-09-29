GOPer On How To Avert Shutdown: Trump Should Treat Democrats Like Sh*t

Missouri GOP Rep. Mark Alford proposed a solution as a government shutdown looms. The genius Republican believes that if Donald J. Trump meets with Democrats, he should treat them as poorly as the president and J.D. Vance treated Ukrainian President Zelenskyy last spring. Problem solved!

Democrats want to fund healthcare via extending ACA subsidies and restoring funding to Medicaid that was cut in Trump's stupid, Big, Hideous Bill. But Alford threw in some lies during an interview on News Nation, then said Democrats should be treated like shit, and that, somehow, will avert a shutdown.

"All this crazy spending, going back to the woke policies, and giving illegal aliens healthcare," he falsely said. "Trump said, There's no way, why should I meet with them?"

"I think over the last couple of days, he's rethought that," he continued. "Let's bring them into the Oval Office. Let's give them a little taste of what we gave Zelensky back in spring."

"This is going to be live viewing, I believe, in the Oval Office like you've never seen before, maybe an hour-long meeting, and the American people can see for themselves the ridiculous requests and demands as the Democrats hold them hostage," he added.

Alford is an unserious politician who, like MAGA, only likes to break things, not fix them, and he wants people to feel humiliated. That's the focus with today's Republican party; instead of springing into action to avert a government shutdown, he's suggesting an "Oval Office like you've never seen before," as if dehumanizing leaders makes you look like an alpha-male while taking away health care for 20 million Americans.