'Callous': Jeffrey Epstein Prosecutor Showed 'No Remorse' For Sweetheart Plea Deal

Alex Acosta, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, showed "no remorse" for negotiating a lenient plea deal with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a lawmaker who attended his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.
By David EdwardsSeptember 21, 2025

Alex Acosta, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, showed "no remorse" for negotiating a lenient plea deal with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a lawmaker who attended his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

On Sunday, Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) told MSNBC that Acosta showed "a callous disregard for the victims, the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes" during the closed-door meeting with committee members.

"Mr. Acosta shows no remorse for the sweetheart deal that he signed off on for Jeffrey Epstein that ultimately allowed Epstein to continue raping and abusing girls and women," he explained. "It's a continuation of this tragedy."

The Oversight Committee was expected to release a transcript of Acosta's testimony to the public in the coming months.

Acosta served as labor secretary during President Donald Trump's first administration before resigning amid controversy over the Epstein plea deal.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon