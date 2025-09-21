'Callous': Jeffrey Epstein Prosecutor Showed 'No Remorse' For Sweetheart Plea Deal

Alex Acosta, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, showed "no remorse" for negotiating a lenient plea deal with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a lawmaker who attended his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

On Sunday, Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) told MSNBC that Acosta showed "a callous disregard for the victims, the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes" during the closed-door meeting with committee members.

"Mr. Acosta shows no remorse for the sweetheart deal that he signed off on for Jeffrey Epstein that ultimately allowed Epstein to continue raping and abusing girls and women," he explained. "It's a continuation of this tragedy."

The Oversight Committee was expected to release a transcript of Acosta's testimony to the public in the coming months.

Acosta served as labor secretary during President Donald Trump's first administration before resigning amid controversy over the Epstein plea deal.