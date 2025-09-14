'Charlie Kirk Was Not A Saint': Fox News Host Destroys Right-wing Whitewashing

Fox News host Howard Kurtz pushed back on the whitewashing of Charlie Kirk's ideology by noting that the conservative influencer was "not a saint" before he was killed.
By David EdwardsSeptember 14, 2025

During a Sunday panel discussion on Fox News, Kurtz suggested that conservative media were "politicizing this by blaming the left or liberal lunatics for the actions of someone who's obviously insane."

Conservative reporter Sarah Bedford disagreed by insisting that the killer "was a person who was radicalized by a leftist ideology."

"The left does have a radicalization problem," she insisted.

"Charlie Kirk was not a saint," Kurtz responded. "He said two years ago, it's worth [it] to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so we can have the Second Amendment."

Panelist Charlie Gasparino insisted that he had not heard Kirk's comments about mass shootings.

"He's pretty mainstream, Charlie Kirk," Gasparino argued. "Yet it is common thought, accepted as common knowledge on — in progressive circles, particularly in progressive media, that he is a fringe character who is hateful and divisive and everything else."

"Which is not to say, you know, he or anybody has a perfect record," Kurtz replied.

