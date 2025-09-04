Christian Nationalist Speaks In Tongues On House Floor

Rep John Joyce (Christian Nationalist - PA) wanted to crumble the wall separating church and state some more by designating September 12th as the "Day of the Bible" when he suddenly started speaking in tongues:

Rep. John Joyce (R-PA) struggled on the House floor Tuesday afternoon while trying to introduce a resolution designating Sept. 12 as the “Day of the Bible,” fumbling the words "English language multiple times, "This joint resolution will formally designate Sept. 12 as the 'Day of the Bible' to honor the first complete English langel, engwish, englan – English language Bible that was produced in America."

Damn straight! Gotta commemorate the day that MAGA set God straight and said that if he wanted to be all holy in 'Murica, he had to do it in English! None of that fancy Latin or Hebrew here in God's country, no matter if it's God saying it! Yee haw!

Maybe the goddess made hime speak in tongues just to show how stupid he really is.