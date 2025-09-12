Dems Call For Senate Hearing Over JPMorgan's Epstein Accounts

Ten Dem Senators are calling for a congressional hearing over JPMorgan Chase’s decision to keep Jeffrey Epstein as a bank client for about 15 years. Via The Wall Street Journal:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and other executives should testify under oath about what they knew about Epstein’s crimes and if they ignored red flags about his activities.

Epstein had dozens of accounts at JPMorgan’s private bank and communicated often with bank executives, connecting them to his wealthy contacts, ties The Wall Street Journal first reported in 2023 to be deeper than understood. Epstein was a JPMorgan client before and after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 and forced to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested in 2019, accused of orchestrating a scheme to traffic and sexually abuse girls, and died in jail of what has been ruled a suicide.

“The American people deserve to know what happened at JPMorgan and other banks that financed Mr. Epstein,” the senators wrote to Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.), chair of the Senate Banking Committee.

A spokeswoman for JPMorgan said that it was a mistake to have any association with Epstein and that it regrets its association with him.

“We fired him as a client in 2013, six years before he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges—and six years after the federal government had damning information on him that they did not publicly share,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.