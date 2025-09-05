Is Donald Trump Dying?

From Blue Amp Substack:

"...For a week, Trump vanished from view—this man who treats microphones and cameras like The Lolita Express, suddenly refused to be seen. Why? Because his body is failing (joining his mind). Yet the press refuses to cover it. We’ve had the evidence for years. Back in 2017, Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN read Trump’s own charts and concluded he had heart disease. His calcium score was 133—well above the danger zone.

Gupta warned that without drastic lifestyle changes Trump faced a “moderate risk of a heart attack in three to five years.” That was seven years ago. Since then? Hamberders, sleepless rage-tweeting and roughly the exercise regimen of a sloth trapped underneath a grand piano.

So when Trump finally reemerged this week—rigid, hiding his hands and feet behind a lectern, eyes glazed—we were well beyond speculation. The purple blotches married to his hands, the swelling cankles, the vacant stare: they scream cardiovascular decline.

