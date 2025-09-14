GOP Gov. Spencer Cox On Utah Shooting: 'Charlie Said Some Inflammatory Things'

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) suggested that MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was killed because "he said some inflammatory things."
By David EdwardsSeptember 14, 2025

During a Sunday interview on CNN, host Dana Bash noted that Steve Bannon had lashed out at Cox after he called on Americans to tone down political rhetoric after Kirk's murder.

"Mr. Bannon is angry and rightfully so," Cox explained. "What I'm saying is we actually should disagree. I think Charlie represented that better than anyone. Charlie said some very inflammatory things. And in some corners of the web, that's all people have heard."

"But he also said some other things, things about forgiveness," he added. "He said, he said some amazing things about when things get dark, putting down our phones, reading scripture, going to church, talking to our neighbors."

In reaction to Bannon, Cox insisted that "there are conflict entrepreneurs out there who benefit from radicalizing us."

"And I'm not one of those," he insisted. "I don't know that that's particularly helpful."

