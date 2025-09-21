'Not Honoring That': Crockett Blasts GOP For Praising Kirk Like 'Confederate Relics'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she opposed a Republican House resolution honoring Charlie Kirk because he "targeted people of color."

During a Sunday interview on CNN, host Dana Bash asked Crockett why she was one of 58 House Democrats who voted against the resolution.

"For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color," the Democratic lawmaker explained. "Because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color."

"And so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see anything how harmful his rhetoric was specifically to us," she noted.

Crockett recalled that Kirk had recently spoken negatively about her on his podcast.

"So if there was any way that I was gonna honor somebody who decided that they were just gonna negatively talk about me and proclaim that I was somehow involved in the great white replacement," she observed. "Yeah, I'm not honoring that kind of stuff, especially as a civil rights attorney and understanding how I got to Congress knowing that there were people that died, people that were willing to die that work to make sure that voices like mine could exist in this place."

"So to me, just like we wanted to make sure that those Confederate relics were taken down, the idea of a new age relic being propped up was something that I just could not subscribe to," she added. "And it is unfortunate that more of my colleagues, even on my side of the aisle, could not see the amount of harm that this man was attempting to inflict upon our communities."