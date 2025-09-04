GOPers Are So Dumb, They Don't See How Vulnerable This Makes Them

If Republicans support this, they're even dumber than I thought. This would allow Trump to target them where they work in a way he couldn't before. Oh well! Via the Washington Post:

House Republicans are weighing a slate of legislation that would overhaul criminal justice policies in D.C. and further restrict home rule — including a proposal that would remove the city’s locally elected attorney general and replace him with a presidential appointee, according to a draft summary of the policies shared with congressional staffers and obtained by The Washington Post.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are considering the 14 proposals against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s ongoing effort to federalize local police and crack down on crime, immigrants and quality-of-life issues in the nation’s capital while deploying armed National Guard troops on the streets. The draft proposals are not final and could be subject to change before the committee meets to vote on them, which could happen later this month.

Should the bills advance, they could collectively represent a major step backward in the city’s decades-long push to expand its home rule. They would also usher in some of the most intense interventions in the city’s justice system since the federal government took over many of its functions in the 1990s.

Politically, the GOP effort could test House Democrats. The city is looking to them as allies at a time when its home rule is under its greatest threat in decades — but also at a time when centrist Democrats who could be politically vulnerable in the midterm elections have shown increasing willingness to back GOP-led bills seeking to overhaul criminal justice or policing policies in the District. Any legislation that passes the House could still face more difficulty in the Senate.