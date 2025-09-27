Heartbreaking: Utah Student Kills Themself On Field Trip

A Canyon View Junior High School student has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on a class trip in Provo Canyon.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 27, 2025

Whether it's themselves or a target, this would happen a lot less frequently if it wasn't so damned easy to get a gun. And this is the second gun tragedy in the area in a matter of weeks -- the Charlie Kirk shooting. Via The Gephardt Daily:

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Canyon View Junior High School student has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on a class trip in Provo Canyon.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Raymond Ormand, Utah County Sheriff‘s Department, told Gephardt Daily. The child was flown to a local hospital, and succumbed to the injuries.

It was “a ninth grader who was on a field trip with their class at the South Fork Park,” Ormand said. “We’re not releasing the age or gender at this point, and our investigators and the family have both asked that we don’t release the name now.”

The shot was fired in an open area, not on the bus, and no one else was physically injured, Ormand said.

Discussion

