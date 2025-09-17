Trump Rolls Out Campaign To Stomp Out Free Speech

Orange Yambo's dementia is escalating as he tries to stifle political opposition, using the shooting death of Charlie Kirk to argue that Democratic organizations and protesters are part of a violent conspiracy against conservative values. (You know, like when progressive legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband were recently assassinated.) Via the New York Times:

In the six days since Mr. Kirk was gunned down in Utah, Mr. Trump and his top officials have promised a broadside against the political left, indicating that they would go after liberal groups like George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Ford Foundation; revoke visas for people seen to be “celebrating” Mr. Kirk’s death; begin federal investigations into hate speech; and designate certain groups domestic terrorists. “We want everything to be fair; it hasn’t been fair, and the radical left has done tremendous damage to the country,” Mr. Trump told reporters on Tuesday, as he continued to play down and excuse violence on the right. “But we’re fixing it.”

It's not fair! They never gave me an Emmy for The Apprentice! They won't give me a Nobel Prize when I did all the things! WAHHHH!!!

[...] Mr. Trump’s aggressive moves to target only his political opponents is a continuation of his attempts to wield power — through lawsuits, executive orders and public intimidation — to punish people and institutions that power the political left, or that he believes wronged him. In recent months, Mr. Trump’s aides and conservative activists have worked to shape the kind of crackdown that now appears to be coming to fruition.

“When the left has had power, it has gone after conservatives and their speech, so I am thrilled to see the administration promising to investigate the left-wing nonprofit sector, and hold people accountable,” said Scott Walter, president of the conservative watchdog group Capital Research Center, which monitors money in politics.

Mr. Walter has briefed senior White House officials in recent months on a range of donors, nonprofit groups and fund-raising techniques, while also providing research briefs, including one titled “Marching Toward Violence,” that purported to draw a connection between anti-Israel protests on college campuses and terrorism.

Fuck these people. You think you can shut us up? How can we not make fun of someone who looks like an orange clown at a kids birthday party, and talks like really bad AI? Of people who claim their free speech is being suppressed when they have an actual media empire pushing their propaganda?

JON KARL: What do you make of Pam Bondi saying she's gonna go after hate speech? A lot of your allies say hate speech is free speech TRUMP: We'll probably go after people like you because you treat me so unfairly. You have a lot of hate in your hate. Maybe they'll have to go after you. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-16T14:24:24.618Z

Casar: "Instead of actually trying to quell political violence, you see Donald Trump sending out Bondi and Vance to start going after magazines, independent press, independent foundations ... they're trying to weaponize this crisis in order to crush free speech." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-17T00:36:12.618Z

