Hey, Trump: Stephen Colbert Got An Emmy And You Didn't!

Stephen Colbert thanked everyone on his staff last night for the show's Emmy win, concluding by saying, “Speaking of Emmys, Donald Trump doesn’t have one.” Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The Late Show‘s first Emmy win was a nice surprise for Colbert and the team, not only due to the show getting canceled but also because the president was quick to gloat about the news in July. “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. “His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! [Fox News late night host] Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

While Trump doesn’t have an Emmy, he did receive two Emmy nominations for best reality competition program for The Apprentice in 2004 and 2005.

Trump has repeatedly complained about losing, suggesting the awards were rigged, something that even came up in a 2016 debate with then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV program … and he started tweeting that the Emmys were rigged against him,” Clinton said.

Trump quickly shot back: “Should have gotten it.”