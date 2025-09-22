Hilarious Hal Sparks: Trump Recites Wiki Page For 'England'

Trump's speech to the royals during his visit to England is knock-down, drag-out hilarious. Hal Sparks couldn't hold it together.
By Frances LangumSeptember 22, 2025

TRUMP: It's [The crown] uh an amazing calling and there's nobody that's answered that calling.

HAL SPARKS: He doesn't have a choice! It's a fking lineage! 'Answered that calling. There's nobody that answered that calling.' I'm sorry. What are you talking about? That
somebody in England didn't step up and go, 'I shall be king! I raise my sword to you! Uh Charles, we shall decide the true royal? I am the Scottish bastard child of Elizabeth, hidden these many years in a castle upon the moors! I am here to sink my kingdom. You dusty old fk! Get out!

Nobody's answered the call? Well, I guess Andrew would have picked up the phone, but he fked up his life, being a friend of yours.

Open thread below...

