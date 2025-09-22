Hilarious Hal Sparks: Trump Recites Wiki Page For 'England'

TRUMP: It's [The crown] uh an amazing calling and there's nobody that's answered that calling.

HAL SPARKS: He doesn't have a choice! It's a fking lineage! 'Answered that calling. There's nobody that answered that calling.' I'm sorry. What are you talking about? That

somebody in England didn't step up and go, 'I shall be king! I raise my sword to you! Uh Charles, we shall decide the true royal? I am the Scottish bastard child of Elizabeth, hidden these many years in a castle upon the moors! I am here to sink my kingdom. You dusty old fk! Get out!

Nobody's answered the call? Well, I guess Andrew would have picked up the phone, but he fked up his life, being a friend of yours.