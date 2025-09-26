ICE Agent ‘Relieved Of His Duties’ After Slamming Woman To The Floor

He forgot to wear his mask.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but thankfully sustained no serious injuries.

A federal immigration officer was “relieved of his duties” and is under investigation after he shoved an Ecuadorean woman whose husband had been arrested and pushed her to the floor at an immigration courthouse in Manhattan, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

The altercation took place on Thursday at 26 Federal Plaza, the epicenter of President Trump’s immigration crackdown in New York City, and was captured in videos that spread rapidly on social media and beyond. The footage set off an outcry from New York City officials who denounced the behavior of the officer, who has not been identified, and demanded that he be disciplined.

The videos show an officer pushing the woman, who was crying in a crowded hallway, shortly after federal agents arrested her husband, who had shown up at the courthouse for an asylum hearing.

“The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE,” said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that oversee ICE. “Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation.”

Ms. McLaughlin declined to elaborate when asked if the officer had been suspended or fired, saying, “that’s being determined pending investigation.”