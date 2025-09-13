Lutnick Moves The Goalposts Again As Inflation Soars

Soon he will be touting 2028 for a manufacturing boom.
By John AmatoSeptember 13, 2025

Trump's Secretary of Commerce Sputnik Lutnick was forced to move the goalposts back again and claimed on CNBC that in 2026, we will see 10 trillion dollars of factories being built in America.

The man talks like a Stepford Kudlow, programed to ooze love for Demented Donald.

It's creepy as hell. The new inflation data that was released today is horrible.

cnbcaes5q_

By the way, the federal courts have already ruled Trump's tariffs illegal, but Lutnick ignores those rulings as does CNBC.

HOST: But it's not clear that they're also bringing manufacturing jobs in either. There's no measurement I've seen of late that indicates they're coming back.

It may be they're coming back. And we've had this conversation.

It may be robotics. It may be that we get more activity, but it's not necessarily human activity.

LUTNICK: OK, August 1st, we make the deal with all these countries, right? So now everybody knows their tariff, right?

So now you're gonna see factories get built in America at a scale that you have never seen before, okay? 10, more than $10 trillion of factory builds coming, right? And so there's huge amount of construction jobs.

So I would say the first quarter of next year will be the best quarter of construction jobs this country's ever seen. And that's gonna roll all the way through 26. So I think you're gonna see GDP growth next year over 4%.

HOST: You do, 10 trillion over what period of time, Secretary?

Mr. Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States during his term.

Sputnik throws around billions and trillions of dollars like they are water from a pond.

It would be nice if some of the CNBC hosts would play back his previous claims and force them to respond to his outrageous propaganda.

