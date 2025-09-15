Musk Tells Far-Right Rally 'Violence Is Coming' To UK

Elon Musk continues to insert himself into British politics. As Ellen discussed here back in January, besides meddling in US elections, the dangerous Musk apparently believes his empire should include Britain as well:

The New York Times didn't even try to bothsides Musk’s obviously bonkers, probably drug-induced mania. First, there was the headline and subheadline: “Elon Musk Has a Strange Fixation With Trolling Britain. In a barrage of posts rife with misinformation, he revived questions about a child sex abuse scandal, vilified the prime minister and defended a jailed far-right agitator.” [...] Apparently, when you’re Apartheid-born Musk (ironically, a likely illegal immigrant), there’s no right-wing bigot too awful to love. More from The Times: Perhaps most provocatively, Mr. Musk has taken up the cause of Tommy Robinson, a far-right, anti-immigrant agitator whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He has been in prison since October after being convicted of defying a court order by repeating false claims about a teenage Syrian refugee who had successfully sued him for libel.

Musk made an appearance with Robinson this weekend, and called for the dissolution of parliament at far-right rally in London:

Elon Musk has called for a “dissolution of parliament” and a “change of government” in the UK while addressing a crowd attending a “unite the kingdom” rally in London, organised by the far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson. Musk, the owner of X, who dialled in via a video link and spoke to Robinson while thousands watched and listened, also railed against the “woke mind virus” and told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die”. He said: “I really think that there’s got to be a change of government in Britain. You can’t – we don’t have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it’s too long. “Something’s got to be done. There’s got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held.” This is not the first time Musk has involved himself in British politics. He started a war of words with the UK government over grooming gangs and also criticised 2023’s Online Safety Act, calling the legislation a threat to free speech.

Keir Starmer didn't take kindly to Musk's provocations:

Elon Musk has been condemned after he told a far-right rally that “violence is coming” to the UK. The tech billionaire also called for the Labour government to be replaced in the latest salvo in his long-running feud with Keir Starmer. More than 100,000 people marched through central London in the “Unite the Kingdom” event organised by far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson. The Metropolitan Police said 26 of their officers were injured, including four seriously, after allegedly being attacked by some of those taking part. Starmer said: “People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin. “Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”