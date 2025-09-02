Nation Mourns As 79-Year-Old President Shows Proof Of Life

He dismissed health reports as "fake news," but his declining health is plainly visible.
By Conover KennardSeptember 2, 2025

If you've been following the Trump Death Watch, we have some bad news for you. The 79-year-old authoritarian, lying, gaslighting, bloviating windbag is still alive. However, what he said during his announcement on moving Space Force base from Colorado to Alabama didn't add up. For one, he shit all over Colorado for having mail-in voting, then handed the project over to Alabama, a state that consistently ranks in the bottom 10 of U.S. states on education. For another, he spoke about reports swirling over his bad health, calling them "fake news." And if you believe this hogwash, you must be a Trump supporter.

At one point, Fox News's Peter Doocy said, "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" He, of course, brought up Handsome Old Joe Biden, who, as it happens, is alive and looking pretty good.

"Well, it's fake news," he insisted, even though there was still a prominent discoloration visible on Trump's right hand. "You know, it's just so it's so fake. That's why the media has so little credibility."

"You know, it's Labor Day weekend," he added. "So I would say a lot of people know I was very active this Labor Day."

As further proof, Trump said,"I also did a number of truths. Long truths, and I think pretty poignant truths. No, I was very active over the weekend," even though Stephen Miller likely posted them.

Social media users weren't buying Trump's story.

Are they going to explain how the pictures they said were of him yesterday he had no hair but now he has a full head of hair

Oldstonydude (@oldstonydude.bsky.social) 2025-09-02T18:58:32.865Z

Every person standing behind him knows how stupid and decayed Trump is

Eric Weinberger (@ericweinberger.bsky.social) 2025-09-02T19:29:02.950Z

Most of us have never hoped someone would die before, but this loathsome piece of sadistic shit came into our lives, and all of that has changed. Trump is unleashing the military on blue states, while unmasked ICE agents are grabbing people off of American streets, and we're stuck with him as if he's our abusive ex who won't allow us to divorce the repugnant, clingy manlet, so yeah, we had hopes of his demise. But he still looks awful, so all is not lost. I said what I said.

