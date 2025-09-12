NewsNation Host And MarkWayne Mullin Compare Kirk To MLK

Never mind that Kirk attacked MLK and the Civil Rights Act, these clowns are now using Martin Luther King Jr. to try to deify Kirk. Here's the crap we're going to have to put up when these MAGA wingnuts aren't trying to bludgeon liberals into pretending Kirk was a good person now that he's been killed, or blaming liberals for his shooting when they still don't have any idea who shot him or why yet since the killer is still on the loose.

Sen. MarkWayne Mullin, who is right up there with Marsha Blackburn and Tommy Tuberville in the running for the dumbest member of the United States Senate, made an appearance on NewsNation with former Fox host and wingnut Leland Vittert, and the two of them made this ridiculous analogy between Kirk and Martin Luther King Jr. during Vittert's show this Thursday.

Here's the exchange after Mullin first discussed what happened to Kirk, and said those "trying to silence him" have just made him into a martyr, and comparing Kirk to a "rock star."

VITTERT: I said last night and people gave me a hard time for that. [...] I compare what we are going through right now to 1968 and the assassination of Martin Luther King, not because King and I've heard that Kirk are... do you think it's a fair comparison? MULLIN: I heard that comparison early early today, and I do believe that, because you had two non-elected officials that was taking a, a political stand and, and both their voices were, were, were silenced, or tried to be silenced because of someone's opposing view. VITTERT: I think also because for Martin Luther King spoke for part of the population that felt marginalized, was marginalized, had been beaten down and kept down, and I think Charlie spoke to a group of young male conservatives and young female conservatives who felt as though they had been disenfranchised and beaten down and kept down, and he gave them a voice and he championed. MULLIN: I would go even one step farther, and this isn't trying to be controversial. I'm just being honest. He also wasn't ashamed of his Christian beliefs, and those that walked on the campus, which had been silent saying that that's hateful speech because you're speaking your faith, you're speaking your love of Christ and you believe in the biblical principles with traditional values, that somehow that was that was hateful to other people. That that was a bold stance that people took refuge in.

More whitewashing of the hatred and vitriol that came out of Kirk's mouth on a daily basis. Of course, they don't think there's anything wrong with anything Kirk ever said because they agree with all of it.