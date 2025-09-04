Pete Hegseth Blames Biden For China, Russia And India's Alliance

Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took no responsibility for new relationships between China, Russia, and North Korea, instead blaming the Biden administration for their alliance.

Donald Trump's yo-yo tariffs and flatulent actions so far in office have created a new coalition between China, Russia, India and North Korea.

Trumps unnecessary attacks against India has forced them to reach out to China and Russia.

Hegseth was asked by his former colleges at Fox News about this new development and Hegseth was their to cover-up for Trump's failures.

HEGSETH: Being China was celebrating, they're having this parade in Tiananmen Square featuring a display of advanced equipment. And they invited Putin and they invited Kim Jong-un in attendance. So what message are they trying to send and what is the administration's response? Well, unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration has driven Russia and China closer together. That was a terrible development of a lack of American leadership and a lack of of American strength. And you saw it around the world and it manifests in what we saw on TV last night. But that's why President Trump has charged us at the Defense Department to be prepared to rebuild our military in historic ways, to restore the warrior ethos and reestablish deterrence, not because we seek conflict.

Hegseth then rambled about how powerful our military is and we are ready to do battle at any moment.

In global negotiations and trade partnerships, praising the strength of our military is not helpful, but just a way to try to change the subject.

Trump's terrible and horrific leadership has pushed India into the hands of China and Russia.

No one else.