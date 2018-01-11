Trump's Fox And Friends Lap Dog Defends 'Bloody Nose' Strike Against North Korea

Fox and Friends guest and fill in co-host Pete Hegseth said he 'loved the talk' from the Trump administration of using a limited military strike against North Korea if they do another nuclear test.

The Trump administration has leaked out to the press that they are seriously considering the "bloody nose" strategy against North Korea, with hopes that it would not start an all-out war in the region.

Hegseth, as hard a working suck-up to Trump as anyone on Fox News joined the couch with the usual three-headed propaganda team and praised this approach towards Kim Jong-un.

As North Korea and South Korea begin talks again after two years, Hegseth began his pom-pom dance.

Hegseth said, "It's been two years, and it didn't have to happen. It didn't have to happen this way, and North Korea is clearly feeling the pressure because of the tough talk, ‘fire and fury,” “little rocket man.” Those things actually matter."

He continued, "I also loved the talk of the bloody nose approach, which, the White House has denied a little bit, but the White House is pushing out into the bloodstream the idea that if they launch again we may strike, proactively, one of their sites, one of Kim Jong Un's homes, one of their military facilities, and then make it clear, hey, this is just a counter punch -- "

Steve Doocy replied, "A bloody nose."

Pete said, " A bloody nose because they don't want to trigger all-out war."

Co-host Ainsley then asked how North Korea would respond to an attack and that's where Hegseth's cheer-leading routine took a substantial hit with reality.

Hegseth said, "That's the difficult part of this calculus. North Korea is not a regime that we fundamentally understand as far as how hard they would hit back. But you can't hope that talks alone will work. That's why this is a good thing."

So, having no idea how a hostile regime to the U.S. would react if we bombed one of their military bases or one of Kim Jong Un's homes, Pete believes this is a great thing even if it could trigger a full-scale attack on our South Korean allies and a possible all-out war in the region.

Hegseth is a yes-man's yes-man.

He finished off by saying, "We have to do something aggressive now."

Why not declare war now, Pete?

For fu*ks sake.

And after watching Trump's insane flip-flopping on FISA today during his Fox and Friends executive time, I'd say Trump is certainly leaning towards military action.

These people are mad.