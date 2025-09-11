Republican Calls Liberals 'Pure Evil' On House Floor

A far-right extremist, who also moonlights as a congressman from Missouri, took to the House floor on Thursday to condemn the Left as pure evil and blame them for the death of Charlie Kirk. People like Bob Onder get paid by the American taxpayer to stoke hate and sow division.

Source: Daily Kos



Right-wing extremist Rep. Bob Onder of Missouri went to the House floor Thursday to add to the flood of bile being directed at the left in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder at a Utah college event Wednesday.

“Everything has changed. If we didn't know it already, there is no longer any middle ground. Some of the American left are undoubtedly well-meaning people, but their ideology is pure evil,” Onder said. “They hate the good, the truth, and the beautiful and embrace the evil, the false, and the ugly. And they literally will kill those with whom they disagree, just as their predecessor[s], leftist Marx and Stalin and Lenin and Pol Pot and Fidel Castro did."