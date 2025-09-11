Republican Calls Liberals 'Pure Evil' On House Floor

"Most of all, he was a convincing advocate for the love of God, family, and country, the hatred of which is a sacred creed of the Left. They could not have it. They killed him."
By Ed ScarceSeptember 11, 2025

A far-right extremist, who also moonlights as a congressman from Missouri, took to the House floor on Thursday to condemn the Left as pure evil and blame them for the death of Charlie Kirk. People like Bob Onder get paid by the American taxpayer to stoke hate and sow division.

Source: Daily Kos

Right-wing extremist Rep. Bob Onder of Missouri went to the House floor Thursday to add to the flood of bile being directed at the left in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder at a Utah college event Wednesday.

“Everything has changed. If we didn't know it already, there is no longer any middle ground. Some of the American left are undoubtedly well-meaning people, but their ideology is pure evil,” Onder said. “They hate the good, the truth, and the beautiful and embrace the evil, the false, and the ugly. And they literally will kill those with whom they disagree, just as their predecessor[s], leftist Marx and Stalin and Lenin and Pol Pot and Fidel Castro did."

The shorter clip went viral today, but if you have the stomach for it, the four-minute version above is worth watching.

