'The Right Is Tougher Than The Left': Trump Issues Threats To Democrats

Maybe this is why the White House is building a UFC Arena on the South Lawn.
By Conover KennardSeptember 26, 2025

Donald J. Trump was out there sounding like a mob boss over a reporter's question about who was responsible for an uptick in "left-wing violence." And that's odd since there hasn't been an uptick in "left-wing violence." Still, for some strange reason, his administration is fabricating some outlandish and absolutely incredible things to make the left look complicit in crimes before any evidence has surfaced.

Most domestic terrorists in the U.S. are politically on the right, and right-wing attacks account for the vast majority of fatalities from domestic terror. Still, the Trump administration is ramping up efforts to demonize the left.

"They're out of control," Trump insisted. "They're saying things, and they're really dumb people. I mean, I look at Crockett, I look at some of these people there. They're very low IQ people, actually, but the radical left is causing this problem."

"Not the right, the radical left," he continued. "And it's going to get worse and ultimately it's going to go back on them. I mean, bad things happen when they play these games, and I'll give you a little clue."

"The right is a lot tougher than the left, but the right's not doing this," he added. "They're not doing it, and they better not get them energized, because it won't be good for the left, and I don't want to see that happen either. I'm the president of all the people, but the radical left is causing this radical left Democrats are causing this problem."

Trump is like an arsonist who starts a fire, then takes cover in his bunker, only to come out later to blame the people who got burned. Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s victory in a special House election means the votes are there to secure the deciding 218th signature on a discharge petition designed to compel the Justice Department to disclose the still-concealed Jeffrey Epstein files. And that's the only reason I can think of why he would be issuing such desperate threats. Who knows with this guy?

Trump is a weak man playing the part of a strongman who was foiled by an escalator at the U.N. And, yes, we saw how he incited his crowd of mouth-breathing supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6th to stop the peaceful transition of power. So, Trump himself won't do shit. He'll have his MAGA base "stand back and stand by."

Trump threatens Democrats: "It's gonna get worse, and ultimately it's gonna go back on them. Bad things happen when they play these games. I'll give you a little clue -- the right is a lot tougher than the left."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-25T16:09:13.268Z

