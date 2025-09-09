Right Wing Lachlan Murdoch Wins The Battle For Fox Succession

The maneuvers would appear to cement Rupert Murdoch’s desire to maintain the conservative leanings of his media empire.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 9, 2025

There goes any hope of the younger generation moderating Fox craziness, as the real-life "Succession" comes to a close. Via Variety:

The media sector’s prominent Murdoch family settled a long-running dispute Monday that will leave Lachlan Murdoch in control of voting shares that govern both News Corp. and Fox Corp. while selling off stakes in the company attached to founder Rupert Murdoch’s other children who had challenged their father’s ability to restructure his heirs’ oversight of both corporations.

Fox Corp. and News Corp. both said Monday that the family had terminated all litigation tied to the elder Murdoch’s efforts to assign control of the family’s shares to Lachlan, who currently oversees both corporations. Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch, Rupert’s children who fought his efforts, will cease to be beneficiaries in any of the family’s holding trusts in the conglomerates.

The maneuvers would appear to cement Rupert Murdoch’s desire to maintain the conservative leanings of his media empire, particularly at Fox News, which has become the economic linchpin of Fox Corp. James Murdoch and Elisabeth Murdoch have been known to hold different political views than Lachlan, with James notably contributing to causes that are not in keeping with the opinions espoused on the cable network.

Disappointing, was hoping for change…

Murdoch family’s long succession battle has reached a finale. Lachlan Murdoch completed agreement securing control of family’s media empire. Deal ensures empire’s various outlets remain conservative after father Rupert’s death.

www.nytimes.com/2025/09/08/b...

@Boom-WhatsGoingOn.bsky.social (@boom-whatsgoingon.bsky.social) 2025-09-08T23:27:58.553Z

Is this a re-run? I watched that show on HBO

editR (@editr.bsky.social) 2025-09-09T00:08:14.426Z

Continuing to broadcast nazi propaganda & destroy anglosphere democracy is worth $3.3 billion to Murdoch père et fils. As for the sibs: $3.3 billion is the price of not rescuing us.
Murdoch family reaches deal to resolve succession fight
www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025...

Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis.bsky.social) 2025-09-08T23:00:14.681Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon