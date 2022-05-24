Lachlan Murdoch Blames 'A Divided World' For Criticism Of Fox News

It's never the racist that is to blame for racism. It's always someone else's fault.
Lachlan Murdoch Blames 'A Divided World' For Criticism Of Fox News
Credit: Getty Images: Adrian Edwards
By John AmatoMay 24, 2022

Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch told Axios that being criticized comes with the job if you're number one in the ratings.

Axios's Sarah Fisher interviewed Lachlan about lifestyle verticals, as well as media criticisms, but Murdoch took no ownership of the hate and white supremacy being spewed on the Fox News airwaves.

Instead he went to the ratings game.

Murdoch said, "I think when you're in the news business, and you're number one ... you get a lot of heat and it just comes with the territory," he told Axios.

The son of Rupert then ignored what right-wing hate hosts like Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham are vomiting daily into the airwaves, and gave this lame justification of them.

I think the world is more divided and on edge than it has been, you know, for a very long time," Murdoch said in an interview last week. "I think on the noise around it, so much of it is politicized ... And so, you've got to be tough about it."

Which network is dividing the country?

Which network is acting more like a Republican candidate recruiting station than a supposed news and information service?

Which network allows their airwaves to be used as a fundraising vehicle for pro-Trump lawmakers?

I could go on, but you get the picture.

White Christian nationalism is exactly what the Murdochs want on their channels.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue