Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Lachlan Murdoch's Self-Delusion Keeps Fox News Alive

Lachlan Murdoch revealed that he doesn’t have a f***ing clue about what goes on at the network he heads, even as he acknowledged what Fox has long pretended otherwise – that Fox is a political operation.
By NewsHound Ellen
Lachlan Murdoch's Self-Delusion Keeps Fox News Alive
Lachlan Murdoch Image from: YouTube screenshot

NBC News’ Dylan Byers covered Murdoch’s remarks at an investor conference on Thursday.

"The main beneficiary of the Trump administration from a ratings point of view was MSNBC... and that’s because they were the loyal opposition," Murdoch said of the rival cable network. "That’s what our job is now with the Biden administration, and you’ll see our ratings really improve from here."

That’s a load of hogwash. In February – you know, while Biden was president – MSNBC won the total day ratings. And while Fox had the most prime time viewers, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show beat both Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity.

Also, while we all know that Fox is a propaganda machine, Fox still calls itself a “news network.”

Other than its true purpose, Murdoch seems shockingly ignorant of what Fox airs or maybe even the news, itself. More from Byers:

"75 million people voted for a Republican president, sometimes in spite of his personality at times," he said. "That's what we represent. We're going to stick to the center-right. That's where our audience is."

Center right? Really? When Fox hosts routinely engage in white nationalist rhetoric? When their so-called news shows normalize or even gush over extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene?

More importantly, there’s nothing center right about trying to subvert democracy and the presidential election, as Fox did. Its hosts told so many lies about the “stolen” election, Murdoch’s company is now being sued for $2.7 billion. You’d think that might have gotten Murdoch’s attention about what his network airs.

Last year, The New York Times’ Ben Smith called it a “dangerous mistake” for Rupert Murdoch to have put son Lachlan in charge of Fox - and then it was “only” because of Fox’s dangerous disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. “People close to Lachlan Murdoch describe him as a laid-back executive who doesn’t spend his days watching Fox and is sometimes surprised to learn of a controversy it has generated,” Smith wrote in March, 2020.

Murdoch doesn’t seem to have changed a bit.

One other thing: Byers points out that Trump received received 74.2 million votes, not 75 million.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team