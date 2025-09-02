RIP Graham Greene

Greene was a monumental actor who could play any part. He was excellent as a tyrue villain in the great series Longmire.

CBC.ca:

Oscar-nominated actor Graham Greene died Monday in Stratford, Ont., at the age of 73, his manager has confirmed to CBC News.

"It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene," Gerry Jordan said.

The Oneida actor from the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario was best known for film roles such as Kicking Bird, a Sioux medicine man, in 1990's Dances with Wolves, which earned him an Oscar nomination as best supporting actor. He was also in The Green Mile with Tom Hanks in 1999 and The Twilight Saga: New Moon in 2009.

On television, he had roles in Northern Exposure in the 1990s, and more recently as a guest star in Reservation Dogs and The Last of Us.

"From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship," said Phillips. "An Actor's Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I've ever known. Iconic and Legendary."